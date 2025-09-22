Why Devotees Fast During Navratri 2025: Importance of Self-Control and Spiritual Discipline

During Sharidya Navratri we pray nine days, nine avatar of goddess. In order to delight the mind in devotion to the Lord, one mainly has to reduce the desire for food. For this, some paths have been given in the diet. Some people fast for nine days, but not everyone is able to do it, so let's know why and how to follow the path given by the scriptures. Sattva means Satvik Bhav, Rajas means Rajas Bhav and Tama means Tamas Bhav! Our body is full of these three gunas. However, only those whose Sattva is awake can control Rajas and Tamas. If the guna of Rajas is high, attachment to the world will not decrease and if the guna of Tamas is high, we will not be able to control our emotions, especially anger. Therefore, we should follow the path given by the scriptures to make our Sattva guna more efficient. Let's also know the reason behind it. The scripture saying Palandubhakshanam Punarupanayam comes to our ears many times. That is, the scriptures say that after eating onions, one should re-sow. This is where the prohibition of onion consumption by the scriptures comes to mind.

Actually, all tubers that grow underground are forbidden. But in Hinduism, onions and garlic are especially considered to be completely forbidden. If we take a violent and prohibitive classification of food items, water is at least ten to twelve percent forbidden. Fresh fruits are twenty to twenty-five percent forbidden. Foods that are considered to be dairy products are more than that, thirty to thirty-five percent forbidden. Regular vegetarian foods are forty to forty-five percent forbidden. Kandahar is up to sixty percent, onion and garlic are up to eighty percent, eggs are up to ninety percent, while meat-fish-alcohol are considered one hundred percent forbidden. In Hinduism, consumption of foods that are within eighty percent is permitted. Therefore, onion and garlic are considered taboo. Scientific and psychological experiments have been conducted on onions.

When an onion is peeled, the sprout that remains inside is a mental stimulant. Therefore, onions are called Kandarpa, which means Madan. If you consume onions, its effect is that they are in the blood. After some time, the density of semen decreases and its motility increases. As a result, sexual desire increases. Moreover, eating onions during the rainy season can cause stomach disorders like indigestion and indigestion. Despite all this, Ayurveda has included onions and garlic in medicinal plants. Garlic is beneficial in case of heart disease.

Similarly, since onions are heat-reducing, if there is a fever in the body, onion juice is placed on the stomach or head and squeezed into the stomach. But if the foods that are used for medicinal properties are used for general taste, it can definitely be harmful to nature and culture. In religious activities, while offering offerings to God, foods containing onion and garlic are not offered to God. They are kept sacred.

Avoid eating non-veg food.

1) Non-vegetarian food is not digested properly in this humid monsoon climate.

2) This period is the mating/breeding period for most animals. If animals are killed during this period, new animals will not be born. Then where will animals be available to eat throughout the year? This has an adverse effect on the entire cycle of nature. Therefore, the nature-born fishermen do not fish during this period and fishing is also banned at the government level.

3) Due to the humid environment outside during these days, there is a possibility of many harmful organisms inside the body of animals and on the skin of the body. If they are not completely destroyed during cooking, it can also cause problems for the person eating it.

4) There is moisture in the atmosphere. If meat or fish is not stored properly, the process of decay increases due to germs growing in the air.

5) Today, despite the availability of various vaccines, highly effective antibiotics, and medicines, it has become difficult to control various epidemics that are spreading. Many deadly diseases are spread by germs growing on the bodies of these unclean animals. Therefore, avoiding meat on these days reduces the risk of germ infection. For all these reasons, these days have been given a religious connection. Due to this, the balance of nature is automatically restored.

At present, everyone has become so addicted to onions, garlic, and meat that the kitchen does not move without them. On the occasion of Navratri, you should try this fast to keep control over your mind and tongue, it will not only be beneficial, but it will also be beneficial! Those who want to adopt this fast should wholeheartedly follow the fast given during the Navratri period from October 3 to 12.