Why Do We Get Hiccups? Know the Real Reason and Instant Home Remedies

We often gets hiccups and at that we say that some one is thinking about us. Now we don't know if it is true or false, but many don't know real reason for hiccups. Hiccups are a normal physiological process. Everyone gets hiccups as they are a common occurrence. Most of the time, they last from a few seconds to a few minutes and stop automatically. However, some people get hiccups all the time, frequent hiccups or prolonged hiccups can cause discomfort. In such cases, it is not just a simple reflex but a small signal given by the body. Therefore, it is important to know the reason for hiccups.

Hiccups are caused by a sudden contraction of the diaphragm, a muscle that helps in breathing. After this contraction, the voice box closes and a hiccup sound is made. There can be many reasons behind this. Eating quickly, swallowing too much air, eating very hot or very cold foods, eating spicy foods, drinking carbonated drinks or suddenly laughing out loud can also cause hiccups. Mental stress, fatigue or sudden changes in temperature can also cause hiccups. Sometimes, hiccups can occur repeatedly due to acidity, indigestion, nerve problems or side effects of medications.

Regular hiccups are not harmful. But if hiccups do not stop for a long time, are frequent or occur several times a day, then it is not worth ignoring them. Long-term hiccups disrupt sleep, affect digestion and cause trouble in daily activities. Therefore, drink water when you hiccups, drink plenty of water.

This stops hiccups. Eat honey when you hiccups. Licking honey is a very old remedy to stop hiccups. Also, if you get hiccups immediately after eating something spicy, it is a warning that your body is not able to tolerate spicy food. So avoid eating too much spicy food. Walk after you get hiccups, this will get your body moving and stop the hiccups.