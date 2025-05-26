Why Eating Idli and Dosa Causes Bloating and Gas? Here's What Expert Says

Along with poha, upma, vada pav, misal, most people in India eat idli and dosa for breakfast. People are addicted to eating the tasty coconut chutney and sambar that come with both the dishes. Idli and dosa are not only tasty, but also a snack that provides many health benefits. But many people complain that after eating idli or dosa, they have the problem of gas or bloating in their stomach. Therefore, they cannot eat these dishes even though they want to. If this happens to you too, today we will tell you what to do about it.

What do experts say?

Famous celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah said in this regard, 'Both idli and dosa are healthy dishes. But most people make a mistake while eating idli-dosa. Due to which they get problems like gas, bloating or indigestion'. Nutritionists further say that in the name of saving time, most people buy ready-made idli-dosa batter. But this mistake is harmful to your health.

Why is ready-made batter harmful?

According to Shweta Shah, ready-made idli-dosa batter is always fermented for 12 hours or more. Due to which more bacteria develop in the batter. When you make idli or dosa with this batter and eat it, you get bloating or gas problems. Therefore, any batter should be fermented for only 7 to 8 hours. Also, it should be used within 24 hours. Boric acid is added to some ready-made batter. So that the fermented batter does not smell. But boric acid is not good for the stomach. It is harmful to health. Therefore, such batter should be avoided. Which contains boric acid.

EColi bacteria

Shweta Shah further says that some E. coli bacteria are mixed in the batter to ferment it. When E. coli bacteria are added to it for a long time, more gas is produced in the batter and due to this you also get stomach problems.

What to do?

To avoid problems like gas and bloating, nutritionists say that always prepare the batter for idli-dosya at home. Do not bring ready-made batter from the market. This is your best solution.