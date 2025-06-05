Why Do We Get Leg Cramps During Periods and How to Get Relief Naturally

Menstrual cycle is one of the difficult phase for any women, some experience pain in stomach some might experience back pain. This problem is so severe that after menstruation, many girls have to skip school and college and stay at home. Because of this problem, they do not want to go out of the house. Along with this, the problem that most women and girls experience during menstruation is cramps in the legs and terrible pain in the legs.

This problem involves intense leg pain, often described as a pulling sensation, that worsens at night, disrupting sleep. Let's explore the causes and management strategies for this condition.

Why do cramps occur during periods?

1. When menstruation starts, the hormones secreted in our body cause the muscles of the uterus to contract. Its effect is also seen on the muscles of the legs, back, waist and abdomen.

2. Those who are deficient in vitamin D in their bodies also always get lumps in their thighs.

3. Those whose bodies are not used to exercising at all, who walk very little, also always have this problem.

4. Lumps in the thighs are a sign of low potassium and magnesium in the body.

What should be done to prevent lumps in the thighs?

1. Increase the amount of potassium and magnesium in the diet.

2. Do some regular exercise every day that will reduce the stress on the thigh muscles. Even walking for a few minutes will do.

3. If the thighs are very painful, massage the thighs with hot oil. The blood circulation there will improve and the pain will reduce.

4. Lie on your stomach and place pillows under your knees and rest your feet on them. In this way, elevating your legs a little will also reduce the pain.

5. Doing the inverse karani asana also reduces stomach pain. For this, lie on your back and keep your legs straight against the wall. Keep both your hands spread horizontally on the floor.