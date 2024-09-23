Why Shardiya Navratri 2024 is 10 Days Long: When is Ghatasthapana and Vijay Dashami Muhurat Timing

Various festivals in Indian culture and traditions are celebrated with great enthusiasm. Navratri is celebrated in various ways throughout the Marathi year. It begins with Chaitra Navratri, Shriram Navratri in the month of Chaitra. Although many Navratras are celebrated in the Marathi year, the Shardiya Navratri Festival has a unique universal significance. This year, in the year 2024, the Navratri festival is said to be ten days long. When is Ghatasthapana in the year 2024? When is Dussehra Vijay Muhurta? Let's find out...

Shardiya Navratri is a festival in Hinduism as well as a fast associated with the Goddess. During Shardiya Navratri, the Goddess is worshiped from Ashwin Shuddha Pratipada to Ashwin Shuddha Navami. After this, Vijayadashami, i.e., Dussehra, is celebrated on Ashwin Suddha Dashami. Adimaya is worshipped fervently for nine days in the month of Ashwin by installing the goddess in the ghata and lighting the Nanda lamp. The reason Navratri in the month of Ashwin is called Sharadiya is that it falls at the beginning of autumn. In this Navratri, everywhere in India, worship is done in more or less form as per Kulachara of everyone. During this period, the monsoon season is mostly over, and the field crops are getting ready. Some are ready-made. Ghatasthana takes place on the first day of Navratri in such a natural environment. Akhand Nandadeep, a garland of marigold flowers every day, and Saptashati's back before the Goddess is done in this way during the Shardiya Navratri fast.

When is Ghatasthapana in Shardiya Navratri this year?

Any Navratri is generally nine days long, but it can be eight days due to the decay of the Tithi, or ten days if the Tithi allows. This year's Navratri festival is said to be ten days long. Ashwin masa starts on October 03, 2024; Shardiya Navratri starts on the same day after Ghatasthapana. As Bhadrapada Amavasya ends at 12:18 PM on October 2, 2024, Ashwin Shuddha Pratipada starts from this time. Therefore, Ghatasthapana will be done on 03 October 2024, from sunrise. It is being said that Ghatasthapana should be established according to our clan behavior and clan religion.

When is Dussehra Vijay Muhurta on Vijayadashami?

Vijayadashami, i.e., Dussehra, is on Saturday, October 12, 2024, after nine days of Navratri celebrations. Vijay Muhurta on this day is from 02:22 PM to 03:09 PM. On this day, Navratri installation, Saraswati Visarjan, and Mahanavami Puja will be performed in the morning before Vijay Muhurta. The festival is associated with the major battle between Durga and the demon Mahishasura. The victory of good over evil is celebrated. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, Navadurga. Each day is associated with an incarnation of the Goddess.