Why Sitting for Hours Affects Digestion: Causes, Symptoms and Easy Solutions

Sitting ac for many hours can be tiring, although it may seem calm and comfortable from the outside, this habit takes a toll on the body, especially the digestive system. When there is little movement, the tension on the stomach increases, the bowels slow down, and due to this, problems like gas, heaviness, acidity or constipation increase. While working, the lower part of the body seems to stop. If we move after eating, the intestinal muscles remain active and digestion becomes faster. But sitting in a chair for hours causes inertia on those muscles. Air gets trapped in the stomach, bile increases and the body loses its feeling of lightness. Not eating on time, eating snacks in between or drinking a lot of caffeine also increase the problem.

At such times, some small habits can give great relief to the body. Even if we are in the office, if we make it a habit to get up and walk once every hour, the intestines get moving again. Moving your legs for two to three minutes, stretching your waist, or getting up to drink water is enough. Movement is the most natural medicine for digestion. Do not sit immediately after a meal, walking in the office corridor for at least ten minutes will not cause heaviness. Drinking enough water is also necessary. Continuous sitting makes the body sluggish and has a direct impact on digestion. Taking small sips of hot water reduces gas in the stomach, increases the activity of digestive juices. Reducing the amount of caffeine and tea-coffee and replacing it with lemonade, warm water, or mild herbal tea provides relief.

Meals during work hours should be light and balanced. If you have to sit for a long time after eating heavy, fried, or very spicy foods, the strain on the stomach increases even more. If the food in the box is homemade, simple, and easy to digest, the body will remain light throughout the day. Curd, vegetables, fruits, or plain dal-rice will not increase the heat in the stomach too much and digestion will remain smooth. Short breathing exercises can also be done in the office. Taking two minutes of deep breathing and exhaling opens up the stomach, reduces stress, and activates the digestive system by increasing oxygen in the body. Some people have back problems, so it is also important to keep the waist straight while sitting, bend the legs properly, and maintain proper posture while sitting in a chair. Sitting in a difficult, crooked position puts unnecessary pressure on the stomach.

Although it is not possible to exercise continuously after work, a little walking, a little breathing, light stretching, and water can help restore the rhythm of digestion. Just because you have to sit for hours at a time, digestion does not necessarily have to be impaired. If the body is given movement in between, a little time, and proper eating and drinking habits, the stomach will be light, the mind will be calm, and work will be done smoothly. Good digestion is very important.