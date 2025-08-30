Why Too Much Exercise Can Lead to Weight Gain – Expert Explains

Losing weight is a tedious job and many people give up after trying different exercise and diet. Many people choose to do heavy workout exercise for long time, while some people don't have time to do one. If you're struggling to lose weight, a doctor's advice might help. For those who don't see results despite intense workouts, doctors suggest reducing exercise slightly. Let's explore this approach and the connection between less exercise and weight loss.

Instagram page drmalharganla has explained the relationship between weight loss and workouts. Exercising too much also makes you hungry. In the mood for hunger, you eat more food than you need. You don't pay attention to how many calories you are actually putting in your stomach while eating. This then leads to weight gain. Therefore, exercising too much in this way can also have a negative effect on your weight. Therefore, exercise in the right amount but try some of the following things, they advise.

1. Doctors emphasize fasting rather than heavy workouts to lose weight. Fasting starts burning the excess calories stored in the body. This leads to initial inch loss.

So keep your meals a small or keep a gap between two meals and avoid eating or drinking anything in between. Eat less carbohydrates and fats. This will automatically use up the excess calories in your body. Your body will get used to eating the right amount. This will gradually reduce your appetite naturally and help you lose weight.