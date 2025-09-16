Why You Should Avoid Drinking Tea on an Empty Stomach: Side Effects You Should Know

First thing we do, when we get up and consume hot tea. In India, more than 80 percent of people starts their day by drinking tea. If they don't get their morning tea early, many people feel dizzy. If you are the same and your day doesn't start without tea, then read some information given by experts and see how tea affects your body. When we drink tea first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, the acid production in our body increases. That's why many people who start their day with tea always suffer from acidity. But we don't realize that this problem is caused by tea.

The tannins present in tea prevent the iron in food from mixing with the blood. Therefore, tea can also be the reason behind anemia in people whose hemoglobin is always low. Tea contains tannins and some other ingredients that remove water from the body. That is why some people have to urinate frequently after drinking tea. This can also lead to dehydration due to the decrease in water in the body.

Dietitian Rupali Dutta says that tea also affects your energy. After drinking tea, the tannins and caffeine in it make you feel like your energy increases for a while. But it also decreases just as quickly. That is why you feel tired immediately. Therefore, according to nutritionists, the best time to drink tea is an hour after breakfast or between 4 and 5 pm.