Why Your Weight Fluctuates: Expert Tips on When and How to Weigh Yourself Correctly

To effectively monitor weight loss, many people frequently weigh themselves. However, accurate weight readings require weighing at specific times and using proper techniques, but their is right time and method to check your weight. Fitness coach Mahtab Ekay highlights the importance of proper weighing techniques on her Instagram account, fitbymahtab. She cautions that inaccurate timing can lead to misleading readings, hindering the tracking of progress.

Here are five common mistakes to avoid when checking your weight.

1. Check your weight immediately after eating, after eating: - According to fitness coach, when you weigh yourself immediately after eating or drinking water, the number shown on the machine is not your real weight but the amount of food you have eaten. This may make you feel like you have suddenly gained weight.

2. After eating too much salt: - If you have eaten too much salt the previous day, water can accumulate in the body, which can lead to weight gain. In such a situation, avoid measuring your weight even after eating salt.

3. After exercising: - After exercise, there is a greater chance of swelling and water retention in the body, which can also make you look a little overweight. Avoid checking your weight immediately after exercising.

4. During menstruation:- During menstruation, many hormonal changes occur in the body of women, which cause swelling and water retention in the body. This affects the weight. In such a situation, weighing during menstruation can give an incorrect reading.

5. Before going to bed at night:- Apart from all this, due to eating and drinking and being active throughout the day, the body weight naturally increases at night. Therefore, weighing at night is also wrong.

So what is the right time to weigh yourself?

As fat loss coach and social media influencer Mahtab Ekay says, the best time to weigh yourself is after waking up in the morning, after going to the toilet and before eating or drinking anything. Weighing yourself at this time of day helps you get the correct figure of your weight.