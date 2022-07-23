Will Dubai be amongst the 10 leading Metaverse economies globally?
By IANS | Published: July 23, 2022 12:39 PM 2022-07-23T12:39:02+5:30 2022-07-23T13:00:28+5:30
New Delhi, July 23 The Dubai Metaverse Strategy was launched with the goal of making Dubai one of the top ten metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.
His Majesty Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of consolidating Dubai's status as a hub offering the most advanced metaverse ecosystem and as a global leader in adopting digital solutions, which reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's ambitious vision of transforming the emirate into a global capital of advanced technologies, primarily artificial intelligence
