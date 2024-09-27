Will Marriage Tradition End by 2100? Shocking Report Suggests It May Vanish (Watch Video)

In Indian culture, marriage is said to be an unbreakable bond between husband and wife. But now, gradually with the change in social conditions, many changes are seen in it. Apart from this, the concept of marriage is also changing in many places. But today we are going to tell you about a report which claims that the concept of marriage will end by the next 2100 years. Yes, today we will tell you about this report.

Marriage is an event related to the unbreakable bond of husband and wife and customs. However, now gradually there are reports of discord in this unbreakable bond. Not only this, in many cases, even a small dispute between husband and wife leads to divorce. On the other hand, dating on social media and live-in relationships, all these cultures which were limited to foreign countries, have now become a trend in India.

According to experts, now women want to be independent and do not want marriage. The result of all this will be that in the coming six to seven decades, that is, by about 2100, the concept of marriage will end. No one will get married by that time. According to the expert's analysis, traditional marriages will no longer exist due to social change, increasing individualism, and evolving gender roles.

At the same time, live-in relationships and unconventional relationships are increasing. This is eliminating the need for marriage. Apart from this, progress in technology and artificial intelligence is also a reason. Experts believe that due to this, human relations may look different in the future. At the same time, especially women now want a self-dependent life; they do not need the bond of marriage. Women believe that marriage is a bond where they do not have freedom, they have no future, and they cannot move forward in their careers.

According to a Lancet study, currently, 8 billion people live on Earth. There will be a significant change in this number in the coming days. The population fertility rate is declining rapidly at the global level. It is believed that this change will have a greater impact on humans in the future. The birth rate has been declining in all countries since the 1950s. The population fertility rate was 4.84% in 1950. By 2021, it has fallen to 2.23%. It is expected to fall to 1.59% by 2100.