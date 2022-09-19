New Delhi, Sep 19 Today, there is a whole gamut of skincare solutions available in the market, both for your face and your body. From oils to serums to creams to balms, the choices are endless! And sometimes, these never-ending moisturizer choices can frustrate you and really get under your skin.

Some people are minimalists - they buy one face cream, apply it all over, and they are done. Others invest heavily in their skincare regime, layering products like toners, face serums, and creams. And to top it off, they religiously apply eye creams or undereye creams all over the thin skin around their eye area.

But do you really need to purchase an eye cream, or will your regular face serum do the job? Are eye creams an expensive fad? Or are they a must-have in your skincare routine, like your favourite beauty influencer insists? Let us try to peel away the layers and solve this mystery with Dr. Priti Shenai, Founder of Skinworks, a leading beauty, and dermatology clinic based out of Mumbai.

What is a face serum?

Dr. Priti: Face serums nourish, hydrate, and protect your skin. They have a thin consistency so that they can be absorbed quickly by your skin. Another feature of face serums that sets them apart from face creams is that they have a higher concentration of active ingredients like skin lightening agents, exfoliating acids, vitamins, etc. So, by using a face serum, you can expect results much faster than a face cream.

Is it okay to use a face serum around your eyes?

Dr. Priti: The skin around your eyes

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor