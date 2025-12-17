Wittypen Launches Zerply.ai and Wins Silver at MarTechAI Awards

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Wittypen, one of the leading content marketing and SEO company, has announced the launch of Zerply.ai, an AI platform designed to help brands understand and manage how they appear across AI-driven search and answer engines such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini.

As AI systems increasingly influence how users discover brands, products, and information, Zerply addresses a growing gap in traditional SEO and analytics tools, which largely focus on web search results and keyword rankings rather than AI-generated responses.

Zerply is built around a conversational interface that allows users to interact with complex visibility and SEO data using plain language. Rather than relying on multiple dashboards, teams can query the platform to understand how their brand appears across AI systems, how that presence is changing, and where competitors are gaining or losing ground.

Beyond visibility tracking, the platform supports end-to-end SEO and content workflows. Users can ask Zerply.ai to analyze performance trends, identify structural or content-level issues, and generate clear, prioritized recommendations that would otherwise require manual analysis across several tools.

Zerply also integrates first-party website data from sources such as Google Search Console, analytics platforms, and broader search and content trends. By combining these signals, the platform delivers data-backed insights and strategic guidance that typically depend on the involvement of experienced SEO and data specialists, presented directly through a conversational interface.

Industry Recognition

Zerply was recently awarded the Silver Medal in the “Emerging MarTech Innovator of the Year” category at the MarTechAI Awards 2025, held on December 10 in New Delhi.

The MarTechAI Awards, presented by exchange4media, recognize innovation and measurable impact across the marketing technology ecosystem, including brands, agencies, and solution providers.

The award was presented as part of an event celebrating developments in marketing technology and the increasing role of AI-driven platforms in shaping marketing strategies.

According to Wittypen, Zerply.ai was developed in response to recurring challenges observed among marketing teams who lacked clarity on how their brands were represented in AI-generated answers and how to influence those outcomes.

“There is no shortage of tools that can tell teams whether they appear in AI-generated answers,” said Preetesh Jain, Co-Founder and CTO of Wittypen. “The harder problem is understanding what to do next. Zerply was built to analyze visibility signals, website data, and trends together, surface concrete actions, apply fixes, and run audits, so teams can improve AI visibility without needing deep specialization or manual analysis.”

Anshul Motwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Wittypen, added, “As discovery shifts from links to AI-generated answers, brands need a clearer understanding of how decisions are being influenced upstream. Zerply.ai helps businesses move from reactive SEO to proactive visibility and growth planning in an AI-first era.”

Product Scope and Use Cases

Zerply.ai is built to help marketing teams make sense of how AI platforms influence brand discovery and to translate that understanding into clear, practical actions. The platform addresses several common questions marketers are beginning to face as AI-driven answers become a regular part of the customer journey.

Understanding brand and competitor presence in AI-driven discovery

Zerply.ai helps brands see where and how they are being mentioned across AI search and answer platforms, how they are described, and in what context they appear. It also highlights gaps and inconsistencies such as missing information, outdated descriptions, or unclear positioning, while showing how competitors are being surfaced in similar AI responses. This gives marketing teams a clearer picture of their relative visibility and where corrective action or strategic improvement is needed.

Tracking changes in AI visibility over time

AI-generated answers and recommendations change frequently based on new data, content, and underlying LLMs. Zerply allows teams to track how their brand and competitor visibility evolves over time, helping them spot upward or downward trends, sudden changes, and the impact of SEO or content updates. This makes it easier for marketing teams to understand what is working, what is not, and where to focus next.

Generate research-backed briefs, calendars and content in seconds

Zerply.ai enables teams to generate content ideas, briefs, outlines, and content plans backed by real visibility signals, website analysis, and search trends. Instead of manually researching keywords, competitors, and performance data, teams can use conversational queries to produce ready-to-use content direction aligned with improving AI visibility and long-term SEO performance.

Using website data to drive data-backed decisions

Zerply.ai combines AI visibility signals with first-party website data such as Google Search Console, analytics, and broader search trends. This enables teams to access data-backed insights that would typically require experienced SEO and data specialists, presented in a form that is easier for in-house teams to understand and act on.

The platform integrates with existing data sources and is designed for in-house marketing teams, agencies, and consultants working on organic growth and search strategy.

Availability

Zerply.ai is available with a 7-day free trial for its AI visibility features and a free plan with limited AI chat usage. No credit card is required to get started. For more information, visit https://zerply.ai

About Wittypen

Founded in India, Wittypen operates as a content marketing and SEO company offering services across content production, SEO strategy, organic growth consulting, and AI-assisted marketing workflows.

Over time, Wittypen has expanded beyond content writing to support broader content marketing and search initiatives, combining technology, processes, and human expertise to help brands scale organic growth across traditional search and emerging AI-driven discovery channels.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.