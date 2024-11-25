World Chess Championship 2024 Final: Google Doodle Celebrates the Start of the Event

Google Doodle celebrates the start of the 2024 World Chess Championship final, which is set to take place from November 25 to December 13 at Singapore’s Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa. The games will begin at 2:30 PM IST and follow a 14-game classical format. Google’s latest Doodle honors the timeless game of chess, a strategic contest of wits played on a board of 64 black and white squares.

Chess, a game with a rich history and intricate strategies, originated in India during the sixth century. Its rules underwent significant evolution by the 15th century, setting the stage for the first international competition in 1851. Since then, chess has evolved further, with variations such as speed chess and timed matches adding exciting new dimensions to this timeless game.

Google’s playful tribute to chess invites fans to immerse themselves in the game. Whether it’s trying iconic strategies like the Queen’s Gambit or Sicilian Defense, challenging a friend, or simply following the championship, now is the ideal moment to engage with this classic pastime.

The thrilling contest will showcase India’s rising star, Gukesh Dommaraju (D Gukesh), against the reigning champion from China, Ding Liren. If the 18-year-old Indian chess prodigy triumphs over the seasoned grandmaster, he will make history as the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion.