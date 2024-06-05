World Environment Day 2024: Nashik's Devrai Nature Conservation Drive Highlights the Importance of Tree Preservation

On World Environment Day, a nature conservation drive was held in Devarai Forest, organized by Shekhar Gaikwad, the founder of Apal Paryavaran. The event aimed to emphasize the importance of conserving planted trees rather than just conducting tree plantation drives.

"It is very important to conserve the planted trees. We should not forget that we have planted trees. The tree we plant is our responsibility, and we need to follow through on that," said Gaikwad. His team encouraged citizens to bring cans of water and fertilizer for the trees.

Devarai, home to more than 28,000 trees, is located near Fashicha Dongar in Nashik. On June 5, 2015, Apal Paryavaran planted 11,000 trees in Devarai, transforming the 70-acre land into a thriving forest. Over the years, the area has seen numerous plantation drives, and today it is rich in biodiversity, hosting numerous bird, animal, and plant species. The forest boasts around 70 species of trees, 50 species of vines, 48 types of shrubs, and 31 types of bamboo, along with 18 types of mango trees. Indigenous species like banyan, Indian fig, peepal, kadamb, shivan, arjun, manvel, neem, golden bamboo, and kanchan are also part of this diverse ecosystem.

The Apal Paryavaran team visits the forest every Wednesday to water the trees. Today, students and teachers from Ryan School, Lawrence School, Kashaba Jadhav Sports Club, Sarada Girls' School, and various groups of environment-loving citizens attended the event. They spread the message of tree conservation by watering and fertilizing the trees.

“There are extra classes for our students going on in school, so we decided to visit Devarai and bring our students here to help them understand the biodiversity and nature conservation. Around 15-20 of us visited with cans of water and fertilizer. Our students gained a lot of knowledge about biodiversity and nature conservation. This place is amazing; it gives us the feeling of a forest, and we can't believe this forest-like place has grown so nicely in the hustle and bustle of the city,” said Kahandal Nandini Ranjendra, Principal of Sarada Girls' School.

In addition to the conservation activities, Apal Paryavaran installed QR codes near the trees. By scanning these QR codes, visitors can access information about each tree, including its botanical name, benefits, and age. "There are so many species here in Devarai. We have installed QR codes to give identity to each tree here. We wish to spread awareness about the beautiful nature around us and the importance of conserving it," Gaikwad added.

Visitors expressed their enjoyment of the forest experience by taking walks in Devarai and learning about the various tree species through the QR codes. This innovative approach helped deepen their appreciation for the environment and the significance of conservation efforts.