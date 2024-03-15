World Kidney Day 2024: Views and Suggestions from Leading Doctors on Kidney Health

On World Kidney Day, the global community comes together to underscore the importance of kidney health, echoing the theme of “Kidney Health for All.” Esteemed doctors seize this opportunity to share their invaluable insights and advice, shedding light on the critical need for equitable access to kidney care and optimal health practices. With a wealth of collective expertise, these medical professionals not only emphasize the significance of kidney health but also provide practical guidance on disease prevention and management. Their recommendations encompass a range of topics, from maintaining optimal kidney function to identifying and mitigating risk factors associated with kidney disease

Dr. Raman Malik, MD (Med, DNB, (Nephro), AIIMS), Sr. Consultant in Nephrology, Fortis Hospital (Mulund) Mumbai, Godrej Memorial Hospital Vikhroli, LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai

Dr. Raman Malik emphasizes the significance of World Kidney Day with the theme “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable.” This dedicated day aims to raise awareness about kidney health and the risks associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), urging for early detection and preventive measures to mitigate its impact. Dr. Malik underscores the importance of educating individuals about risk factors and promoting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the incidence of CKD. He highlights the main aims of the day, including prevention strategies, management of kidney disease, and treatment options like conservative measures, dialysis, and kidney transplantation. Dr. Malik encourages proactive steps towards optimal kidney care, emphasizing that CKD can be prevented and controlled with awareness and healthy living practices.

Dr. V.R Raju. MD, DM. Chief Consultant Nephrologist, Blue Bliss Hospital, Bengaluru

Dr. V.R Raju underscores the significance of World Kidney Day as a global initiative to raise awareness about kidney health. With the theme “Kidney Health for All – Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice,” this year’s campaign aims to address the staggering impact of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which currently affects over 850 million people worldwide. Dr. Raju emphasizes the need for proactive measures to combat the rising prevalence of CKD, particularly driven by conditions like diabetes and hypertension. He acknowledges the transformative advancements in kidney disease treatment over the past three decades, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and therapeutic breakthroughs in improving patient outcomes. However, Dr. Raju also highlights the persistent disparities in accessing quality care, especially in low to middle-income countries. He advocates for increased awareness, lifestyle modifications, and enhanced medical infrastructure to ensure universal access to optimal kidney care..

Dr. Chinta Rama Krishna, DM- Nephrology, MBBS, MD- General Medicine, Andhra Pradesh

Dr. Chinta Rama Krishna, a distinguished Nephrologist with DM in Nephrology and MBBS, MD in General Medicine from Andhra Pradesh, sheds light on the pressing issue of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India. With over 110 million affected individuals, CKD transcends mere health concerns to become a significant social problem, often leading to kidney failure or premature death from heart attacks. Shockingly, 9 out of 10 people are unaware of their kidney condition, and of those who do, less than 30% receive standard kidney care. The financial toll of CKD is staggering, with millions facing impoverished healthcare expenses. Dr. Chinta underscores the urgent need to address this crisis, emphasizing that CKD is primarily driven by diabetes, hypertension, and obesity—common conditions in many Indian households. While the National Health Mission has made strides in providing free dialysis, community-level intervention remains paramount in tackling this social health issue, with primary health centers serving as crucial points of contact for affected individuals.

Dr. Purva Bavikar, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Nephrology, Utkarsh Hospital, Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar)

Dr. Purva Bavikar emphasizes the importance of kidney health with a compelling analogy: “Protect your kidneys as you would take care of your Rolls Royce!” Aligning with the theme of “Kidney Health for All – Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice” for World Kidney Day 2024, Dr. Bavikar underscores the invaluable nature of healthy kidneys. She equates kidney injury to a car scratch and kidney failure to a car crash, highlighting the severity of the condition. Dr. Bavikar emphasizes the importance of screening for kidney injury through blood and urine tests, likening a timely biopsy to a survey map of the kidney. When both kidneys fail, symptoms such as swelling, reduced urine output, and muscle cramps manifest. Treatment options range from medication to dialysis or kidney transplantation. Dr. Bavikar advocates for primordial prevention on World Kidney Day, stressing the significance of lifestyle factors like hydration, blood pressure and blood sugar control, dietary choices, tobacco and alcohol moderation, and avoiding certain medications to safeguard kidney health.

Dr. Siddharth Vinod Lakhani, MBBS, MD (Med), DM & DNB (Nephrology) – Wockhardt, Fortis Raheja, Global, Criticare Asia, SRV, Jaslok, Zynova Shalby – Director at Lakhani Kidney Care, Mumbai

Dr. Siddharth Vinod Lakhani, an esteemed practitioner at Lakhani Kidney Care in Mumbai, emphasizes the critical importance of protecting one’s kidneys, especially for those at risk of kidney disease due to factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, or family history. He advises individuals to proactively consult their healthcare provider to determine personalized steps for kidney health. Dr. Lakhani underscores the significance of regular blood and urine tests for the early detection of kidney disease and stresses the importance of managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease effectively through medication adherence and lifestyle modifications. He recommends reducing salt intake, opting for heart-healthy foods, maintaining physical activity, achieving a healthy weight, and limiting alcohol consumption. Additionally, Dr. Lakhani encourages smokers to take steps towards quitting to safeguard their kidney health effectively.

Dr. Krishna Vijaykumar Patil, MBBS, MD – General Medicine, DM – Nephrology, Nephrologist/Renal Specialist, Hyderabad

Dr. Krishna Vijaykumar Patil, a distinguished Nephrologist/Renal Specialist based in Hyderabad, elucidates the critical role of kidneys in maintaining overall health. With approximately 10 lakh filters and tubules in each kidney, they diligently cleanse the body of toxins, regulate water and electrolyte balance, and produce essential hormones for bone health. Dr. Patil highlights the silent nature of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), emphasizing its asymptomatic progression until advanced stages. Despite the gradual decline in kidney function with age, CKD accelerates this process, necessitating interventions like dialysis or kidney transplant. In India, the prevalence of CKD is alarming, with limited access to dialysis due to financial constraints. Early detection through routine screenings, especially among high-risk individuals such as diabetics and hypertensives, is crucial for preventing CKD progression. Dr. Patil advocates for proactive lifestyle modifications and regular kidney health assessments to mitigate the burden of kidney disease on individuals and society.

Dr. Prajit Mazumdar, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Nephrology), Consultant, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Ghaziabad

On World Kidney Day, Dr. Prajit Mazumdar emphasizes the importance of proactive kidney health management. He advocates for regular screenings of urine and serum creatinine, particularly for individuals at risk due to conditions like diabetes and hypertension, to detect kidney disease early. Dr. Mazumdar stresses the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, staying physically active, and managing stress effectively. He encourages patients to stay informed about their kidney health and to actively engage with healthcare professionals for guidance and support. By controlling blood sugar and blood pressure, avoiding over-the-counter medicines and excessive use of painkillers, and quitting smoking and alcohol, individuals can protect their kidneys and live a healthy life. Through his expertise and dedication, Dr. Mazumdar empowers individuals to take charge of their kidney health, underscoring the message of prevention and early intervention on World Kidney Day and beyond.

Dr. Hasitkumar Patel, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, DNB Nephrology (Apollo Chennai), At present attached with KD Hospital, Viashnavdevi Ahmedabad

Dr. Hasit V Patel is a seasoned nephrologist and renal specialist with nine years of experience, practising at KD Hospital, Ahmedabad. Dr. Patel is dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients with kidney-related conditions. His background includes completing DNB – Nephrology from Apollo, Chennai, enhancing his knowledge and skills in renal medicine. Dr. Patel’s passion for nephrology extends beyond clinical practice; he actively engages in raising awareness about kidney health and advocating for preventive measures. With a patient-centric approach, Dr. Patel emphasizes the importance of early detection and management of kidney diseases to improve patient outcomes. On World Kidney Day, he underscores the significance of regular health check-ups and lifestyle modifications to maintain optimal kidney health. Dr. Patel’s commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to the well-being of his patients make him a valuable asset in the field of nephrology, ensuring that individuals receive the best possible care for their renal health.

