Yes Madam to upskill service professionals to expand in the City of Dreams- Mumbai

While many know Yes Madam as India’s most prominent Home Salon app, its massive success as an e-commerce salon platform has been widely acknowledged as well. Launched in the year 2017, Yes Madam was designed as a Home salon tech company that would address the issues faced by those who wanted to avail of salon-based services but couldn’t make the time to visit one. In a very short span of time, the company has managed to become a well-established brand and registered its presence in multiple cities across India. This year, one of its goals is to expand its footprint in Mumbai, India’s financial and glamour capital. Co-founder Mayank Arya explains that “Mumbai will be the focus point for Yes Madam this year. Despite its success thus far, there is ample opportunity to reach a wider clientele in the city. Mumbai is a metropolis made up of many suburbs, allowing for expansion into both prime and non-prime areas.

The objective is to grow Yes Madam's business in Mumbai by 20 times this year and ensure the services of Yes Madam are available in every nook and corner of the city.”There were several other reasons that compelled Mayank and his team to put together a plan to make the services of the company much more accessible in Mumbai. Apart from being the most densely populated city in the country, Mumbai also serves as the base for the Hindi film industry or Bollywood as it is commonly known. A large number of professionals residing in the city, who work in the film, television, and modeling industries, need salon services quite regularly but also keep comfort, hygiene, and privacy in the consideration set. “While it is true that a large number of our clients in Mumbai happen to be from the film and modeling industries but our services are not limited to them and we cater to women from all walks of life, including working professionals. Our purpose is to make their grooming and personal care more convenient by offering these services directly at their homes. This way, they don't have to adjust their schedules, ensuring they have time for self-care.” Adding further to this, Mayank also stated that “Mumbai has always been one of our primary centers for business, and after implementing our expansion plans, we plan to establish a deeper connection with the city”