Your sugar fix
By IANS | Published: March 20, 2022 03:18 PM2022-03-20T15:18:12+5:302022-03-20T15:35:59+5:30
New Delhi, March 20 This year, Myprotein India encourages everyone to have some lighter moments as they workout and immerse themselves in the colourful festivity as pleasing the mind with an eventful celebration to celebrate a Happy and Healthy Holi.
S'mores Cupcakes
Ingredients:
100g plain flour
75g caster sugar
30gVegan Protein Blend
7.5g apple cider vinegar
1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda
35ml oil
150ml dairy-free milk
12 vegan marshmallows
Method:
Mix together the flour, protein powder, bicarbonate of soda and sugar.
Mix in the milk, oil and apple cider vinegar.
Pour the mixture into 6 cupcake cases.
Put a marshmallow in the centre of each cupcake.
Bake at 180 degrees for 20 mins.
Leave to cool and top with a marshmallow.
High Protein Yoghurt Toast
Ingredients:
2 slices whole wheat bread, or your preferred bread
2 medium sized egg whites
50g Greek yogurt
10g protein powder
Few drops of flavdrops
Method:
Press bread using your fingers to form a depression square.
Mix the filling: yogurt, egg whites, protein powder, flavdrops.
Pour into the depression of the bread.
Top with fruits, I used strawberries.
Bake at 175°C for 15 mins. Alternatively, you can use an airfryer.
Serve with sugar free syrup and/or powdered sugar.
Chocolate Brownie Pudding
Ingredients:
oats
cocoa powder
1 scoop whey chocolate brownie
chia seeds
milk
custard
choco chips
Method:
Mix the oats, hot chocolate powder, whey, milk & chia seeds and keep it in the fridge.
Keep the custard in the fridge separately.
Mix all ingredients.
Cinnamon French Toast
Ingredients:
6x slices bread
