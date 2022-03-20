Your sugar fix

New Delhi, March 20 This year, Myprotein India encourages everyone to have some lighter moments as they workout and immerse themselves in the colourful festivity as pleasing the mind with an eventful celebration to celebrate a Happy and Healthy Holi.

S'mores Cupcakes

Ingredients:

100g plain flour

75g caster sugar

30gVegan Protein Blend

7.5g apple cider vinegar

1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda

35ml oil

150ml dairy-free milk

12 vegan marshmallows

Method:

Mix together the flour, protein powder, bicarbonate of soda and sugar.

Mix in the milk, oil and apple cider vinegar.

Pour the mixture into 6 cupcake cases.

Put a marshmallow in the centre of each cupcake.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 mins.

Leave to cool and top with a marshmallow.

High Protein Yoghurt Toast

Ingredients:

2 slices whole wheat bread, or your preferred bread

2 medium sized egg whites

50g Greek yogurt

10g protein powder

Few drops of flavdrops

Method:

Press bread using your fingers to form a depression square.

Mix the filling: yogurt, egg whites, protein powder, flavdrops.

Pour into the depression of the bread.

Top with fruits, I used strawberries.

Bake at 175°C for 15 mins. Alternatively, you can use an airfryer.

Serve with sugar free syrup and/or powdered sugar.

Chocolate Brownie Pudding

Ingredients:

oats

cocoa powder

1 scoop whey chocolate brownie

chia seeds

milk

custard

choco chips

Method:

Mix the oats, hot chocolate powder, whey, milk & chia seeds and keep it in the fridge.

Keep the custard in the fridge separately.

Mix all ingredients.

Cinnamon French Toast

Ingredients:

6x slices bread

