Mumbai: Jayant Patil appears before ED in IL&FS money laundering case

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official said.

The agency's office is located close to the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Patil's statement is likely to be recorded by the ED officials in connection with the case. Earlier, speaking to reporters before going to the ED's office, Patil said, I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering.

I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework. I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it, said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former Maharashtra minister of home and finance.

Patil in a tweet earlier said, I request all office-bearers and activists that no one should come to Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED in this inquiry. The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.