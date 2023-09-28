1 killed, 4 injured as container hits bus on Mumbai-Agra national highway

Tragically, on Thursday, a fatal accident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district. A state transport bus was struck by a container, resulting in one person losing their life and four others sustaining injuries, as reported by the police.

Traffic on the highway was affected briefly after the accident which took place at around 6.45 am. The bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on way to Chandwad from Sogras village when a container heading towards Nashik hit it from the rear side, a police official said.

According to him, four passengers suffered injuries while the bus conductor, Bharat Sakharam Dalve (42), a resident of the Parbhani area, passed away instantly. The bus's left rear side sustained damage in the collision. According to the authorities, the container driver ran away from the scene.

After being alerted, local police reached the spot and took the injured persons to Chandwad sub-district hospital. The Chandwad police have registered a case in connection with the incident, the official said

