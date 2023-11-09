10 cops injured as locals attack Mumbai police team trying to arrest man in Thane

Ten Mumbai police officers sustained injuries when they were pelted with stones and other objects while attempting to apprehend a suspected criminal in the nearby Thane district. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a team of cops from Mumbai’s Andheri police station reached the Irani Basti area in Ambivali near Kalyan to arrest a man involved in a serious crime, he said.

As word of the police's presence in the vicinity circulated, numerous locals, including women, began throwing stones and other objects at them.

The station house officer of Khadakpada police station in Kalyan explained that the officers were caught off guard since they were unfamiliar with the area. He confirmed that at least 10 policemen sustained minor injuries.

The official said many police parties have come under attack in the past at Irani Basti when they attempted to arrest alleged criminals from there. A case was being registered in connection with the attack on the police team, he said.