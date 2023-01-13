10 Killed, 17 Injured after bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collides with truck in Nashik

In a tragic accident nearly 10 people died and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway. As per officials, the private luxury bus departed from Ambernath in Thane district was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

The accident took place at around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, they said. As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials added.