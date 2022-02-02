1000 gelatin sticks, detonators seized in Maharashtra's Thane, 3 held

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested three accused of allegedly possessing 1000 gelatin sticks and 1000 detonators in Thane's Bhiwandi.

The explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi in Thane district in Maharashtra, said a press note by Maharashtra Police.

"Three accused persons, residents of Palghar had reached Bhiwandi with 1000 gelatin sticks and 1000 detonators in a car. The illegally brought explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi," the police said.

The accused persons have been identified as Alpesh alias Balya Hiraji Patel (34), Pankaj Chauhan (23) and Sameer alias Samya Ramchandra Vedga (27).

