12 Injured as private bus tyre bursts, falls into pothole near Lonar

A private travel bus with registration number MH37F8006, en route from Hingoli to Pune, experienced a sudden burst of its tyre while travelling at high speed. The uncontrollable bus subsequently veered off the road and fell into a pothole near Veni Phata in Lonar taluka, resulting in an accident. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on June 26, leaving twelve passengers injured.

Additionally, the luxury buses involved in the accident have suffered significant damage. The incident occurred when the front tyre of the Khurana Travels bus with registration number MH37F8006 burst near Veni Phata, located near Shara village, approximately 3 km from Lonar town. Subsequently, the bus veered off the road and collided with a pit that had been dug for a pipeline on the roadside.