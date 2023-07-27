13 NDRF teams deployed as heavy rains and floods persist in Maharashtra

Following the red alert issued for Friday in Mumbai, the meteorological department has now issued a further warning for continuous rainfall over the next five days. As heavy rains and floods persist, 13 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra. The state is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations throughout the next five days.

The red alert initially issued for Mumbai has now been extended until 8.30 am on Friday due to ongoing rainfall. Both the city and suburbs are experiencing continuous downpours, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion in certain locations. Additionally, Mumbai's crucial local train service is facing slight delays of a few minutes.

