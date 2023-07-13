13-year-old boy dies after fall from terrace in Bhayander

Tragedy struck in Bhayander as a 13-year-old boy lost his life after a fatal fall while playing on the terrace of a building. The incident occurred at Parijat, a four-storey building located on Balaram Patil Road in Bhayander East. The young boy, Jatin Parmar, a resident of the building, had gone to the terrace to engage in play. Unfortunately, while sitting on the ledge, he accidentally lost his balance and tragically fell to his demise.4

Jatin, who sustained severe injuries, was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical care. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, he could not survive the injuries and passed away. The grieving residents shared that Jatin's cremation took place on Wednesday. The Navghar police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation, led by Senior Police Inspector Vijay Pawar.