14-year old Mumbai boy passes away due to dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis

Due to the rainy weather, there's a surge in the outbreak of various epidemic diseases. Dengue cases are surging across many cities in the state. In a rare instance in Mumbai, a child's unfortunate demise occurred due to simultaneous affliction with three diseases - dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis.

According to reports, a rare case emerged in Kurla, Mumbai, involving a 14-year-old boy simultaneously grappling with three epidemic diseases. The boy, residing in Kurla (West), was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on August 14 due to fever and jaundice. Following a medical examination, the boy's malaria test and dengue NS1 test returned positive. Subsequent testing unveiled his leptospirosis diagnosis, even surprising the medical professionals. It was also disclosed that the boy had received treatment from a local doctor prior to his hospitalization.

Due to the severity of all three illnesses and a rise in creatinine levels, accompanied by breathing difficulties, the child was transferred to Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central. Unfortunately, he passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital. Addressing the situation, doctors have noted that cases of individuals suffering from three diseases simultaneously are extremely rare. They also mentioned that timely treatment could have saved the child's life.