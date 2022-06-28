15-16 MLAs are in touch with us from Guwahati: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray talking about the current situation of rebel leaders in Guwahati said, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage & morality."

Aaditya Thackeray made a sensational statement about the rebel leader Eknath Shinde, he said that last month, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde whether he wants to become the CM. "However, he (Shinde) had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened," Aaditya said.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".