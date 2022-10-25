15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali, no casualties reported

Atleast 15 incidents of firecrackers were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city on the occasion of Diwali and in one incident an entire house of gutted.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at the house located in Aundh area late Monday night, the official from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department said. He said 15 incidents of fire, suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, were reported from various parts of Pune between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

"Following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot where 30 to 35 residents were shifted to the terrace for safety and the fire was doused," the official said.

He said the other incidents of fire were reported from various areas including Katraj, BT Kawade Road, Narhe, Vishrantwadi, Warje Malwadi, Sinhgad Road area, Guruwar Peth, Lohegaon, Wadgaon Sherri, Balewadi and Budhwar Peth.