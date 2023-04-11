15-year-old girl jumps off building after family takes away mobile phone

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a seven-storey building in suburban Malad after she was denied to use a mobile phone. The incident took place on Friday evening in the Malvani area of the western suburb, an official said.

After the recovery of the teenager's body, the police traced her parents, he said.Though the exact reason behind the suicide was yet unknown. The police suspect the girl was upset as her family members had allegedly snatched her mobile phone, said the official. This was her second attempt at suicide. She had attempted to slit her wrist a few days ago, the officer said.