17 MSRTC Officials Under Investigation for Corruption

A massive corruption investigation is currently underway in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), targeting 17 senior officials, including General Managers, Divisional Controllers, and both current and former employees. Despite the scale of the inquiry, there is no clarity on the outcome, raising serious questions about whether any action has been taken. The prolonged delay in the investigation reports and the absence of accountability have sparked concerns. According to a report by Maharashtra Times, insiders allege that the corruption runs deep and may even be protected by higher authorities within the transport department.

Transparency Lapses in Dapodi Workshop Purchases Exposed

At the Dapodi Central Workshop, multiple irregularities were uncovered during a local-level procurement operation. Authorities found that purchases were made without inviting price quotations, and tenders lacked transparency. Unauthorized procurement orders were issued without prior approval from higher offices. As reported by Maharashtra Times, Priyadarshini Rahul Wagh, the safety and vigilance officer at Ahilyanagar, was found guilty in the case and has been dismissed. This was officially confirmed by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik in the legislative assembly, who openly admitted, “Even I don’t know what’s going on inside MSRTC.”

No Action Despite Findings Against Multiple Officers

Two General Managers at MSRTC’s central office are currently under investigation, along with six Divisional Controllers from across the state. Despite corruption reports being submitted to the MSRTC headquarters, no action has been taken so far. Nine other current and former officers are also being probed for allegedly colluding with private agencies. Maharashtra Times notes that MSRTC has not issued any official response regarding the current status of these inquiries, leading to growing frustration among stakeholders and unions who are demanding transparency and accountability from top management.

Private Collusion Alleged; ACB Probe Underway

The case took a serious turn after former MLA Jaykumar Gore alleged collusion between MSRTC officials and private firm KPMG, sparking a full-fledged investigation. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is now probing nine current and former officers. Despite the seriousness of these claims, neither the findings of the ACB investigation nor MSRTC’s disciplinary measures have been made public. As highlighted by Maharashtra Times, the silence from officials has raised eyebrows and deepened suspicions that the matter is being deliberately pushed under the rug to protect influential individuals.

Symbolic Actions Spark Discontent Among Workers

In a recent case, Vinod Chavre, Divisional Controller of the Nagpur Division, was stripped of his financial and administrative powers due to corruption allegations. However, this move is being perceived as superficial, as no real inquiry has followed. Worker unions argue that such symbolic gestures are merely to pacify critics during the legislative session. Maharashtra Times reports that discussions among union members suggest a widening distrust in the system, where only junior staff face consequences while senior officials escape punishment despite serious accusations.

CM's Order Ignored? Bus Purchase Row Deepens

In 2023, the MSRTC board approved the purchase of 1,310 buses. However, Maharashtra Times reveals that this procurement violated several government rules and conditions. Although Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the matter, the accused officials were recently given a clean chit by the Transport Ministry. Worker unions argue that no departmental inquiry has actually been conducted. This contradiction between the government’s stated intent and actual action raises critical questions about political will and the integrity of public procurement in MSRTC.