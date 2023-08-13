17 patients dead in one night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane's Kalwa

17 patients have been declared dead at Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital overnight, hospital officials said on Sunday. According to a Free Press Journal report, around 17 deaths took place from yesterday (12th August) around 10 pm till morning 8:30 am today.

The tragedy took place in Kalwa, situated within the larger city of Thane. Significantly, Thane happens to be the home town of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hospital itself runs under the administration of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an entity that has been under the governance of the Shiv Sena party for an impressive span of three decades.

Among the deceased was a pregnant woman, intensifying the distressing nature of the situation. Family members of the deceased patients raised a grave concern that the bodies remained unattended in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for an alarmingly prolonged duration of approximately six hours after their demise, underscoring their allegations of inadequate and untimely medical attention.

Local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jitendra Awhad swiftly arrived at the hospital upon being informed of the distressing incident. However, instead of offering solace, his visit escalated tensions further as he expressed his fury over the appalling conditions at the hospital. His outrage ended up in a threat to criticise the hospital's dean.