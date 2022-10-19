1,700 cubic feet of Maharashtra Teak Wood to be used for Ayodhya Ram Temple construction

Teakwood from the forests of Maharashtra will be used to make the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple will require around 1,700 cubic feet of wood for the 42 doors with special carving for figures like peacock, kalash, surya, chakra, conch, mace, and various flowers, the temple trust said.

According to a report of News 18, The construction work on three storeys of the superstructure comprising the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps (pavilions) on the ground floor is progressing in full swing now, after heavy rain in the first week of October had stalled the construction process. The temple trust said the work is progressing according to plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity to offer prayers before Lord Ram. The construction work is being done simultaneously in all the parts of the temple to keep the accuracy at the same level from the entrance to the garbhagriha, the trust said.

The superstructure of the temple is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with granite stone which was completed in September 2022. Approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks weighing two tonnes each were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones, the temple trust further stated.