'18-19 Ajit Pawar MLAs In Touch With Us': Rohit Pawar Hints At Political Upheaval Post Assembly Session

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar claimed on Monday that 18-19 MLAs of NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, are in touch with them and would switch sides after the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

"Nothing is normal in their party. Many MLAs are preparing to leave their side," Rohit Pawar asserted.

"As I've mentioned before, 18-19 of their MLAs are in contact with us. Let the assembly session conclude. Let them (MLAs) get the funds they want for their constituencies. Then we will decide on it," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said.

When asked whether his party would take back these MLAs, Rohit Pawar replied, "We will see if they have not spoken much against us and not stooped low in their criticism. We will only take such people."

Rohit Pawar also clarified that the rumors about a rift between him and party president Jayant Patil were untrue.

"What I spoke about in my Ahmednagar speech was regarding flaws in our party structure and not specifically against Jayant Patil or any other leader. Jayant Patil is our leader, and the party has performed well under his leadership."

"I am not interested in becoming party president. Jayant Patil is doing a great job, and I think he should continue," Pawar said.

Asked whether he would like to hold any post in the party, Rohit Pawar responded, "Many people whom we meet during our tours want to join the party. However, since I hold no post in the party, I don't have the power to facilitate their joining. Thus, I have requested party leadership to include me in the party organization structure. I have not demanded any particular post. Whatever responsibility the party offers me, I will accept."