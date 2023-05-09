18 injured in Mumbai-Goa highway bus-truck collision

A severe accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Mahad city involving an ST bus and a coal-carrying truck. The bus sustained extensive damage, resulting in injuries to 18 passengers, including the driver.

A collision occurred near Mahad city at Nata Khind, involving a coal truck and an ST bus from Mahabaleshwar heading towards Mumbai. The bus sustained significant damage, and as a result, 18 passengers and the bus driver were injured, with one passenger in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving treatment at the trauma care unit in Mahad. Mahad city and Highway police promptly arrived at the scene, and traffic is now running smoothly.

A report has been filed at the police station in Mahad city regarding the accident, and the responsible party has yet to be determined.