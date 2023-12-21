Kalwa hospital deaths: report blames doctors, hospital refutes

The August tragedy of 18 deaths in a single day at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital continues to cast a shadow, with a four-month-delayed state committee report uncovering "lapses" in medical staff functioning, including Dean Dr. Rajesh Barot. While the hospital refuted all accusations, the report's findings and subsequent actions by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have ignited a fierce debate.

The report, submitted by the Ministry of Urban Development, highlighted dereliction of duty by an assistant professor and associate professor who failed to conduct routine ICU rounds. Both have been issued show-cause notices for their 24-hour response. More significantly, the committee found evidence of "work negligence" by Dr. Barot and the Head of Department (HOD) of Medicine, along with the absence of two Junior Residents during the incident. Action against them has also been recommended. TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar confirmed additional notices will be issued later on Thursday.

However, the report emphasizes that emergency care was provided in the ICU and attributes the deaths to complications and natural causes. It outlines improvements for the hospital, including revamped Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols.

Dr. Barot, who maintained the committee's three visits were met with full cooperation, firmly denied any negligence. "Some patients were referred from private hospitals, and we provided all necessary care," he stated, adding that he hadn't received the report or any notice from the TMC. Hospital staff similarly stood by their record, asserting full cooperation from all medical personnel.

The incident had added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kalwa Hospital's chronic overcrowding and alleged lack of adequate facilities. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, echoing concerns raised since day one, demanded strict action against the staff and questioned the suitability of an ophthalmologist as the dean.

The August 13th tragedy, involving patients suffering from various ailments like chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, and kerosene poisoning, shook the city. Questions regarding optimal treatment and the Maharashtra government's alleged cover-up remain unanswered. While TMC's actions indicate accountability, the families of the deceased, including the four-year-old boy from Shahapur, still seek justice.