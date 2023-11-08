2 dead as fire breaks out at cotton warehouse in Thane

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a cotton warehouse in Ovali, near Bhiwandi, on Tuesday evening. The Thane Municipal Corporation confirmed the loss of two lives in the blaze, including a woman and a young boy who were reportedly trapped inside the godown.

The fire started at around 8 p.m. within the Parasnath compound, as stated by Yasin Tadvi, the head of the disaster management cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation. A Swift response was initiated, with two fire engines rushed to the scene to combat the flames.

According to the information, the cause of the fire is unknown. The decease were identified as Shakuntala Ravi Rajbhar (35) and her three-year-old son Ravi Rajbhar, who worked in the godown.