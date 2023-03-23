2 Drunk Passengers Arrested For Creating Ruckus Onboard Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight

Two inebriated flyers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly creating a ruckus and hurling abuses at the crew and co-passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai. They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court here, the official said. The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur.

According to news agency PTI, the accused were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court, an official said on Thursday."The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor they had brought from a duty-free shop," he said, as quoted by PTI."When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles," the official added.The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft Rules, the Sahar police station official informed.