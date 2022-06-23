2 Maharashtra MLAs and rebel leaders left from hotel in Guwahati

2 Maharashtra MLAs of the rebel Eknath Shinde camp. According to the reports, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and Ashish Jaiswal have left the hotel in Guwahati. Rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that 40 MLAs have accompanied him to Guwahati and they are devoted to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde and 32 Shiv Sena MLAs and seven other legislators belonging to smaller parties and independents arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday and are now staying at a luxury hotel in the city.

"Myself and 39 other MLAs accompanied me. We are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of 'Hindutva' and we are keen to take it forward," the dissident Shiv Sena leader said, refusing to disclose details and their future course of action.

When asked by the reporters why they have come to the BJP ruled Assam, Shinde said: "It is a nice place."