2 Washed Away, 1 Injured in Palghar due to heavy rain

Two persons were washed away in flood waters and one person was injured in Maharashtra's Palghar district after portion of a house collapsed due to heavy rain. At least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different areas of Palghar.

It has been raining continuously overnight in Mumbai city and suburbs. The rains have also hit Mumbai's 'lifeline' local train service. Traffic on all the three railway lines in Mumbai is running late. Therefore, the passengers may have to face traffic problems while getting to work. The meteorological department has also forecast torrential rains in and around Mumbai in the next few hours. Therefore, if water accumulation starts at low-lying railway stations, the slow-moving local traffic is likely to be further affected.