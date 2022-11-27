20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 27, 2022 07:54 PM 2022-11-27T19:54:31+5:30 2022-11-27T19:55:02+5:30

At least 20 passengers were injured after they fell from a height of around 60 feet as a portion ...

20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses | 20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses

20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses

Next

At least 20 passengers were injured after they fell from a height of around 60 feet as a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.Passengers fell on the railway track when pre-cast slabs of a foot-over bridge collapsed. Part of pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah, Nagpur fell down at around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Reports say passengers were crossing the track at the time of the collapse.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra Chandrapur