20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses

At least 20 passengers were injured after they fell from a height of around 60 feet as a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.Passengers fell on the railway track when pre-cast slabs of a foot-over bridge collapsed. Part of pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah, Nagpur fell down at around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Reports say passengers were crossing the track at the time of the collapse.