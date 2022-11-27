20 injured after foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra collapses
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 27, 2022 07:54 PM 2022-11-27T19:54:31+5:30 2022-11-27T19:55:02+5:30
At least 20 passengers were injured after they fell from a height of around 60 feet as a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.Passengers fell on the railway track when pre-cast slabs of a foot-over bridge collapsed. Part of pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah, Nagpur fell down at around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Reports say passengers were crossing the track at the time of the collapse.