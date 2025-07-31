2008 Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Likely Today, Court To Decide Fate of BJP Leader Pragya Thakur

Almost 17 years after a blast killed six people and left more than 100 injured in Malegaon, a special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the case today (July 31). Seven accused, including BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, faced trial for offences under Uthe nlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are the other accused in the case. The National Investigation Agency, which conducted the probe into the case, has sought "commensurate punishment" for the accused.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: “We will see what judgment will be given… Either conviction or acquittal will happen. In my personal opinion, if they are convicted, then the Maharashtra government will run at lightning speed to appeal because they have the vote bank there.… pic.twitter.com/WRaeFu6uTc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2025

“We will see what judgment will be given… Either conviction or acquittal will happen. In my personal opinion, if they are convicted, then the Maharashtra government will run at lightning speed to appeal because they have the vote bank there. Constitution talks about equality, but only discrimination is happening here,” said AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on the Special NIA Court’s verdict today in 2008 Malegaon Blast case.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special NIA court in Mumbai will pronounce its verdict today



A local from Malegaon says, "If the verdict is in favour of those who lost lives, then it is good, but if it is under someone's pressure, then it is… pic.twitter.com/warw97lKCP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

A local from Malegaon said, "If the verdict is in favour of those who lost lives, then it is good, but if it is under someone's pressure, then it is wrong. If the culprits are freed, then there is no meaning in keeping the people waiting for so long for the verdict... There will be justice if the verdict is pronounced with honesty, but we can't do anything if it is done under pressure."

Accused Sameer Kulkarni said, "The day we have been waiting for so long is finally here. From day one, the UPA government and the investigating agency knew that we were innocent. Now, everyone will know the truth. After following the entire legal process, the court is going to pronounce the verdict, and I believe that verdict will be in favour of truth and justice."

Accused Major Ramesh Upadhyay said, "I was physically tortured, mentally ruined, financially devastated, and socially boycotted. My landlord threw me out with my belongings. I spent 9 years in jail, and my family suffered immensely."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On NIA Court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Advocate Shahid Nadeem Ansari, Malegaon blast victims' lawyer, says, "... I am hopeful that justice will be served... Terror has no religion. The accused of the blact must be… pic.twitter.com/222CRBvvsi — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Advocate Shahid Nadeem Ansari, Malegaon blast victims' lawyer, said, "... I am hopeful that justice will be served... Terror has no religion. The accused of the blact must be punished. This is our only request to the Court... The matter was with the ATS till 2011, and then it was taken over by the NIA. After 5 years of investigation, NIA gave a clean chit to Saadhvi Pragya Singh and they accepted the remaining chargesheet of the ATS..."