2010 Marine Lines accident convict Nooriya Haveliwala dies of chronic liver disease at 41

Nooriya Haveliwala, who was convicted for drunken driving and mowing down two persons including a traffic policeman in 2010, died at a city hospital early this week due to cardiac arrest. Haveliwala was in news for days after she allegedly caused a deadly accident under the influence of alcohol. After conviction, she completed her sentence and was living with her mother at Colaba.

She had slipped into depression and was undergoing treatment and was also scheduled to undergo a surgery.But early this week she had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last, a source said. On January 30, 2010, Nooriya rammed her SUV into a police check-point at Marine Lines in south Mumbai, killing a policeman and a motorcyclist. She later tested positive for alcohol and drugs. Police had filed a chargesheet against Nooriya for culpable homicide.