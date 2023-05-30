22 MLAs and 9 MPs want to leave Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, claims Saamana

Saamana, the official publication of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, has reported that a significant group of Shiv Sena leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is expressing discontent with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This faction consists of 22 MLAs and nine Lok Sabha MPs, who have expressed their desire to part ways with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has stated that a group of legislators has reached out to their party, expressing their intention to separate from the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The reason behind their decision is the inadequate progress they have witnessed in their own areas of representation.

The Saamana, on Monday, said Gajanan Kirtikar, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena, known for raising slogans like "Hum Hi Shiv Sena," has openly voiced his discontentment with the behaviour exhibited by the BJP. Kirtikar had accused the BJP of discrimination, indicating that all was not well in the alliance. “We are 13 MPs and we are now part of the NDA and we expect the issues related to our constituencies to be resolved on a priority basis. But we don't see that happening," he had said. Kirtikar asserted that his party aspires to contest in 22 Lok Sabha seats within the state.

“Self-respect and respect cannot be bought with money, it has been proved once again. Kirtikar claimed that his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It means that they have asked for the seats from the BJP. However, the BJP is not even ready to give five-seven seats to this group,” Saamana stated.