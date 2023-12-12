22-year old kills man for refusing to give matchstick

Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Adil Azma Ali Shaikh, in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old individual last week. The victim, who remains unidentified, lost his life in a tragic incident stemming from a dispute over a match box to light a cigarette in the Turbhe Naka area.

The incident took place on December 8 in the afternoon near Pfizer Road Indiranagar in Turbhe. An auto-rickshaw driver noticed the lifeless body of the victim and promptly alerted the police. The victim succumbed to fatal injuries inflicted during the altercation.

Later that day, the accused Mohammad Adil Azma Ali Shaikh surrendered himself at the Turbhe MIDC police station and confessed to the murder. The dispute arose when the victim, for reasons yet to be fully disclosed, refused to share matchbox to light a cigarette with the accused. This led to an argument and in a fit of rage, the accused Shaikh allegedly stoned the older man to death.

Turbhe MIDC police registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took Shaikh into custody. The investigation is ongoing, with police working to establish the identity of the victim. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused, Shaikh, is unemployed.