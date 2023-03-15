23 people booked for stealing electricity worth Rs 3 lakh in Thane district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2023 08:26 PM 2023-03-15T20:26:51+5:30 2023-03-15T20:27:48+5:30
A case has been filed against nearly two dozen people in Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity worth nearly Rs 3 lakh.
According to the official, the alleged power theft was discovered recently in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran. The alleged power theft was discovered recently in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran.
Based on a complaint by Mahavitaran, the Murbad police booked 23 persons for allegedly stealing electricity, he said.