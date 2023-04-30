23-year-old management student found hanging in Pune flat

A first-year management student, aged 23, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a flat located in Bavdhan on Friday evening.

According to the Hinjewadi police, the young woman who hailed from Nashik had recently shifted to the flat and was sharing it with a fellow classmate. The reason for her suicide remains unclear.

The deceased was a first-year student pursuing management studies. Her roommate had returned from her hometown recently. On Friday morning, the student's parents attempted to contact her via phone, but she didn't respond. Worried, they requested their relatives in Pune to visit her. Upon reaching the housing society, the relatives knocked on her door but received no response.

After the relatives failed to receive a response from the student and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, they immediately notified the police. Upon investigation of the crime scene, the authorities concluded that it was a case of suicide.