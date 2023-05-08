25 Maha students stuck in Manipur strife reach Mumbai safely

Mumbai, May 8 A total of 25 students from Maharashtra, who were stuck in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, reached Mumbai via Guwahati by a special flight, officials said here on Monday.

The flight from Guwahati landed here late on Monday night.

Earlier, the stranded students were airlifted from Imphal to Guwahati, a distance of around 500 km, to catch their flight to Mumbai on Monday evening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to his counterparts in Assam and Manipur to seek their help for the safe transfer of students from the state who were in a limbo there.

Shinde said late Sunday night that he had spoken with two students Vikas Sharma and Tushar Awhad.

Similarly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also been in touch with the students and asked them not to worry as they will be brought back safely.

Most students from this state study in the NIT or IIIT-Manipur there, and their plight was highlighted by Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh arranged for the students to be shifted from Imphal to Guwahati by a special flight on Monday morning, said an official.

Joint Secretary of Protocol Department Ramchandra Dhanawade, Protocol Officer Abdul Aziz Baig and their team welcomed the students on behalf of the government.

The students also thanked the state government for their safe return with a handmade placard which they carried.

