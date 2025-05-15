2,500 Fake Accounts Found in Ladki Bahin Yojana: State Launches Urgent Verification Drive: Reports

In a major crackdown, Juhu Police have unearthed a large-scale scam involving the misuse of the state-run Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing monthly financial aid to women. Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly creating over 2,500 fake bank accounts by deceiving residents of Mumbai’s slum areas. The accused, operating primarily from Surat, Gujarat, targeted vulnerable communities in Nehru Nagar, DN Nagar, and Dharavi, luring them with promises of ₹1,500 monthly assistance under the scheme. Victims were asked to open new bank accounts in exchange for an upfront payment of ₹1,000, with the assurance of regular benefits. However, investigations revealed that the newly opened accounts were sold to cybercriminals and money launderers, transforming a social welfare initiative into a front for financial crime.

According to a Loksatta report, the State Development Department has initiated a large-scale verification drive to scrutinize over one crore existing applications under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. This effort aims to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and ensure that benefits are delivered to the rightful beneficiaries. Although the drive has been designated a top priority, the report notes that the pace and reach of the initiative are being hampered by the upcoming local body elections. With the Grand Alliance government cautious of potential voter backlash, the verification process has progressed more slowly than initially anticipated. While the recent irregularities are currently being treated as an isolated incident, authorities are probing whether they reflect deeper systemic issues. Officials have committed to maintaining transparency throughout the process and have assured that appropriate corrective measures will be implemented based on the findings of the verification.