3 Injured After Speeding Cement Mixer Truck Collides With Vehicles In Chunabhatti

In a tragic incident, a speeding RCC mixer truck collided with a PUC vehicle and a few bikes parked beside a road in Mumbai's Chunabhatti on Sunday morning. According to a Free Press Journal report, at least three people were severely injured in the incident. Local authorities rushed to the accident spot. Visuals from the devastating crash site show the horrific damage caused by the toppled truck.

In the video from the accident site, the cement mixer truck can be seen toppled on the side of the road crashing into the road barriers. The impact of the collision has caused severe damage to the barriers by the road. Two bikes involved in the crash can be seen in a completely damage manner. Another vehicle, probably a van can be seen completely crushed by the collision.